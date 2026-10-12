Braun finished with two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason win over Chicago.

Braun struggled to find his shooting touch but contributed defensively, recording three combined steals and blocks while avoiding turnovers. The 25-year-old guard started alongside Denver's projected first unit, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories should help offset occasional poor shooting performances during the regular season.

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