Braun was selected by the Nuggets with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The junior out of Kansas was an integral piece in the Jayhawks' run to the National Title in 2022. Over the course of 40 games (34.4 MPG), Braun averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 1.0 steals per game while shooting just under 39 percent from beyond the arc. An above-average athlete, Braun has excellent size at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, and he projects as a solid three-and-D role player at the NBA level. In Denver, Braun will likely come off the bench behind Will Barton and Michael Porter Jr. on the wing.