Braun accumulated 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-100 win over the Magic.

Braun put forth a balanced showcase Sunday, posting a team-high-tying scoring total while finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of two Nuggets with a double-double in a winning effort. Braun posted a new season high in rebounds, his first double-digit rebound total of the year. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in five contests, including in two of his last three outings.