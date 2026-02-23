Nuggets' Christian Braun: Terrific line in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun closed Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors with 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 35 minutes.
Braun has struggled with injuries this season and has been inconsistent for the most part, but he's suddenly trending up in a big way. Over his last five outings, he's seeing 33.5 minutes per contest with 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.
