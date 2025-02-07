Braun contributed 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-90 victory over the Magic.

Braun led the club with a game-high mark in steals while delivering an efficient performance from the field in the win. The third-year pro has logged three steals in each of his last two outings, and he has also racked up five or more rebounds in each of his last eight. Over his last 10 appearances (eight starts), Braun has averaged 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 31.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has also recorded 59.7/40.0/87.1 shooting splits in that 10-game span.