Christian Braun (ankle) will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's win over the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Re-evaluated does not mean "will return," so Braun is looking at a lengthy timetable here as he recovers from a severely sprained ankle. Tim Hardaway started the second half of Wednesday's game after Braun went down, so he should see a boost in Braun's absence, and there will also be more minutes available for Bruce Brown and Julian Strawther. Through the first 11 games of the season, Braun ranked outside the top-150 with averages of 11.4 points and 2.9 assists, so he's not worth holding through this injury in most leagues.