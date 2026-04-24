Braun racked up two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one block over 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After a relatively strong start to the series, Braun came up empty Thursday, contributing to what was an ugly loss on the road. After winning the first game at home, Denver has now lost back-to-back games, handing Minnesota the upper hand. Game 4 will take place in Minnesota on Saturday, where Braun will need to increase his production in hopes of avoiding a 3-1 deficit.