Braun said Monday that increasing both his three-point volume and efficiency was his biggest developmental focus during the offseason, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

"Shoot more. Make more. Don't hesitate to shoot, just let it go," Braun said. The 25-year-old connected on just 30.1 percent of his three-pointers across 44 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 after shooting 39.7 percent from deep the previous season. A return to form from beyond the arc would help Braun provide more reliable floor spacing alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.