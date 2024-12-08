Braun is probable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to a right quadriceps contusion.
Braun shook off a probable tag to suit up Saturday and will likely do the same Sunday. He's scored in double figures in all 21 appearances thus far, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.
