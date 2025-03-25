Braun (foot) is available for Monday's game against Chicago.
Braun has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a left foot strain, though he's missed just one game this month and only two on the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 35.4 minutes per game in March.
