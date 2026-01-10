Braun closed with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Friday's 110-87 loss to the Hawks.

Braun continued to struggle, failing to score despite playing 25 minutes. In three games since returning from injury, it's been tough going for Braun, averaging just 2.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game. While he will almost certainly be better than this, it's hard to make a case for him as a must-roster player, outside of deeper leagues.