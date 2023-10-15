Braun (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bulls, Katy Winge of AltitudeTV reports.
Braun will miss a third straight game due to a lingering calf injury. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against the Clippers.
