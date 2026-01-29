site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Won't play Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Braun (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
The Nuggets continue to rule Braun out 24 hours in advance of tipoff, indicating that he's still not close. We wouldn't expect Braun to play Friday versus the Clippers.
