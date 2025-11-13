Nuggets' Christian Braun: Won't return vs Clippers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
Braun suffered an ankle injury during the contest and unsuccessfully attempted to play through the issue before heading back to the locker room. He's now been ruled out the rest of the way, which should open up more opportunities for Spencer Jones, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Minnesota.
