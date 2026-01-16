Braun (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Braun missed 23 consecutive games from mid-November to early January due to a sprained left ankle before returning to action Jan. 4. He appeared in three outings after the extended absence, though he struggled during his time on the court and is now set to miss a fourth straight game. It's unclear whether the 24-year-old swingman has suffered a setback, though his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against Charlotte.