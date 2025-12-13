Nuggets' Christian Braun: Working out at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) was spotted doing some training off to the side during Saturday's practice, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.
Braun still hasn't been cleared for oncourt activities, but it's promising to see that he's making progress towards a return. It was reported in mid-November that he would be re-evaluated in six weeks, so he's likely only a few weeks away from another concrete update from the team.
