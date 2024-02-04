Gillespie is probable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain.
Gillespie was added to the Nuggets' injury report a few hours before Sunday's tipoff, but he'll likely be able to suit up despite his ankle injury. However, his status shouldn't significantly impact the rotation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Logs two steals off bench•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Gets first career buckets•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Solid showing in preseason•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Gets another two-way deal•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Practicing with Summer League team•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Out Sunday•