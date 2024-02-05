Gillespie (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Gillespie was a late addition to the Nuggets' injury report Sunday but will be able to suit up despite his right ankle sprain. However, he's unlikely to see much playing time.
