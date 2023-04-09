Gillespie (leg) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Gillespie has yet to suit up this season while rehabbing from offseason leg surgery, and while he's still expected to miss the regular-season finale, his upgrade to doubtful suggests he's making at least some progress. However, Gillespie likely won't factor into the Nuggets' postseason rotation, so he continues to have zero fantasy intrigue this season.