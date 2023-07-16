Gillespie will be under a two-way contract with the Nuggets in 2023-24, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gillespie missed all of his rookie season due to a gruesome leg injury, but he's back to full strength during Summer League, averaging 7.8 points and 4.6 assists in 29.7 minutes across five appearances. The second-year guard out of Villanova joins Jay Huff and Braxton Key as Denver's two-way players, but all three will presumably spend most of next season in the G League.