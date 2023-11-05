Gillespie racked up five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 12 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 win over Chicago.

Gillespie missed the entirety of his rookie season due to a broken leg, but he finally got on the scoreboard in his third appearance of year two. Jamal Murray (hamstring) exited Saturday's game early, but Gillespie is unlikely to rise to fantasy relevance even if Murray misses time.