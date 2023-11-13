Gillespie finished with six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Rockets.

Gillespie was on the fringes of Denver's rotation over the first six games of the season, as he totaled just seven minutes of playing time over two appearances during that span. However, he's now played double-digit minutes in four consecutive matchups with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 5.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 16.3 minutes per game. While Gillespie's overall impact has still been limited, he's racked up multiple steals on two occasions. Murray will likely miss the rest of the month due to his injury, but Gillespie is unlikely to have much fantasy upside as long as the rest of the team stays relatively healthy.