Gillespie (lower leg) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The two-way rookie out of Villanova has yet to make his professional debut while he works his way back from the surgery he underwent earlier in the summer to repair a fractured right lower leg. The Nuggets haven't provided many specifics regarding where exactly Gillespie stands in his recovery, so he could still be a week or more away from playing in games. Expect the Nuggets to assign him to the G League's Grand Rapids Gold once he receives full medical clearance.