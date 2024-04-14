Gillespie (knee) is inactive Sunday versus Memphis.
Gillespie will be sidelined for a seventh consecutive game due to a left knee sprain. His next opportunity to take the court is undetermined as Denver continues fighting for its playoff matchup.
