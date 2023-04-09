Gillespie (leg) won't play Sunday against Sacramento, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Gillespie hasn't logged a single minute this season, so his absence from the active roster won't impact fantasy hoops.
More News
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Considered doubtful for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Remains out against Phoenix•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Still out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Won't play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Remains out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Won't play Thursday•