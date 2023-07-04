Gillespie (leg) is practicing with the Nuggets' Summer League squad, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

It's unclear if Gillespie will play at all during Summer League, but it's encouraging to see him back at practice after missing all of his rookie season with a gruesome leg injury. He told reporters Tuesday, that he broke his tibia and fibula and dislocated his ankle during a pickup game last offseason. He planned on missing 6-9 weeks, but the recovery process was slower than anticipated. If available, he figures to be a key piece of Denver's Summer League squad over the next two weeks.