Gillespie (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Brooklyn.
Gillespie continues to rehab from offseason leg surgery. It's unclear when the undrafted rookie out of Villanova will be able to make his NBA debut, but it's growing increasingly likely that he'll miss the entire 2022-23 campaign.
More News
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Still out•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Remains without timetable•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Out again•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Remains sidelined Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Won't play against Cleveland•
-
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Out through All-Star break•