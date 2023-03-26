site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Collin Gillespie: Remains sidelined Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gillespie (lower leg) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Gillespie returned to practice Friday but hasn't yet been cleared to make his season debut. He'll have a few more days to recover before the Nuggets face the Pelicans on Thursday.
