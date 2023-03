Gillespie (lower leg) participated in Friday's practice, DNVR Nuggets report.

Gillespie has missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season while recovering from right leg surgery. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he could see playing time before the regular season ends. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee, but his status for that game likely won't be known until Denver releases it next injury report.