Gillespie (lower leg) was spotted taking jumpers on the court Sunday but remains without a definitive timeline for making his NBA debut, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

According to Winge, Gillespie appeared to be moving around better Sunday compared to his previous on-court shooting sessions, but the undrafted rookie out of Villanova looks like he's probably at least a couple weeks away from being cleared for game action. Once he gets the green light to play, the two-way player is likely to make his professional debut in the G League rather than with the Nuggets.