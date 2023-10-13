Gillespie produced 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

Gillespie missed his entire rookie season last year while rehabbing from a leg injury suffered during his final campaign at Villanova. However, he returned to action during Summer League and continues to impress during preseason work. Gillespie will play under a two-way contract in 2023-24, but he's expected to spend most of the campaign in the G League.