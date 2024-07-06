Saric agreed Saturday with the Nuggets on a two-year, $10.6 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Saric appeared in 64 games (nine starts) with the Warriors in 2023-24 and averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per contest, but he fell out of the rotation over the final month of the regular season. The 30-year-old should face less established competition for a reserve role in the Denver frontcourt and will likely enter training camp as the frontrunner to serve as the top backup at center to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.