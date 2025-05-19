Saric finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 three-pointers made across 13.1 minutes per game in 16 regular-season outings (four starts).

Saric was used sparingly this season, making only two appearances after the All-Star break. The 31-year-old big man averaged career-low marks in points, rebounds and minutes while being buried behind Nikola Jokic, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan on the depth chart. Saric holds a player option for the 2025-26 campaign and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026-27 season.