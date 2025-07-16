Holmes recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League loss to the Raptors.

Holmes racked up a game-high mark in rebounds en route to a double-double. The 22-year-old center had his most inefficient game through three Summer League appearances but still finished as one of five Denver players to score double-digit points. The 2024 first-round pick missed the 2024-25 campaign due to a torn right Achilles tendon but will compete for minutes with Jonas Valanciunas behind Nikola Jokic.