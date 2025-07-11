Holmes collected 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 90-89 Summer League loss to the Bucks.

Holmes contributed a team-high 15 points and did so in an efficient manner, hitting at an impressive clip from beyond the arc. The Dayton product missed the entire 2024-25 season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon, but he's been given a clean bill of health and is expected to compete for the backup center spot leading up to the 2025-26 campaign.