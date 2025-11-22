The Nuggets recalled Holmes from the G League's Grand Rapids Gold on Saturday.

Holmes has spent the majority of the 2025-26 regular season in the G League, where he is averaging 18.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting along with 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.7 steals over 32.6 minutes per game. He'll be available off the Nuggets' bench for Saturday's game against the Kings, though he's unlikely to see the floor while operating as a deep reserve option at center behind Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas and Zeke Nnaji.