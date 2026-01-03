Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Starting Friday vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Cavaliers on Friday.
Holmes will make his first NBA start Friday due to the absences of Jonas Valanciunas (calf) and Nikola Jokic (knee). Holmes should remain in Denver's starting five for as long as Valanciunas and Jokic are sidelined, which could persist into late January/early February. Holmes played 22 minutes during the Nuggets' 106-103 win over the Raptors on Wednesday and finished wtih 11 points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.
