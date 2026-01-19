Nuggets' DaRon Holmes: Starting Sunday vs. Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes is in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday.
Holmes has not been a regular member of the Nuggets' rotation as of late. However, he'll have an opportunity for a solid role Sunday after being moved to the starting lineup due to the absence of Aaron Gordon (hamstring).
