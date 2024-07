Holmes suffered a torn Achilles in Denver's Summer League loss Friday to the LA Clippers, ESPN reports.

The Suns selected Holmes with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and traded him to Denver. He was expected to compete for a role in the Denver frontcourt and was perhaps in line to serve as Nikola Jokic's backup at center. Holmes will face a lengthy rehab process and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024-25 campaign.