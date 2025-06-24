Holmes (Achilles) said Tuesday that he will participate in the Summer League, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes missed the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon he suffered in the Las Vegas Summer League in July of 2024. If Holmes can put together a strong offseason, it's not out of the question that he could win the backup center role behind Nikola Jokic ahead of Opening Night.