Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Dealing with stomach issue
Arthur (knee) is dealing with a stomach issue which has been plaguing him since he returned from Germany to undergo PRP therapy, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
The issue isn't allowing him to keep food down in the mornings, which will seemingly affect his energy during practices. Tests have returned negative, which can be a good or bad sign depending on one's outlook. The situation may be worth monitoring, as it would be tough for him to perform up to par if he continues to deal with the issue throughout the season.
