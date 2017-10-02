Play

Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Did not play in preseason opener

Arthur (knee/illness) did not play in the Nuggets' preseason opener Saturday.

The team hasn't said much about Arthur's condition, but he had been battling an illness leading up to the contest and was still working back from an offseason knee procedure. The reserve forward should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers until further notice.

