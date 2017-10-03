Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Doesn't participate in Monday's game
Arthur (knee/illness) was unable to play in Monday's preseason game against the Lakers.
Arthur has been recovering from a knee injury this preseason and recently started battling a stomach illness, leaving his return date up in the air. Paul Millsap and Juancho Hernangomez are expected to take a chunk of Arthur's minutes again if he is unable to play in the Nuggets' next preseason game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
