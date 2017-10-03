Play

Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Doesn't participate in Monday's game

Arthur (knee/illness) was unable to play in Monday's preseason game against the Lakers.

Arthur has been recovering from a knee injury this preseason and recently started battling a stomach illness, leaving his return date up in the air. Paul Millsap and Juancho Hernangomez are expected to take a chunk of Arthur's minutes again if he is unable to play in the Nuggets' next preseason game against the Lakers on Wednesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball