Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Fails to play in blowout win
Arthur (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 134-111 win over the Suns.
Among the 13 active Nuggets, Arthur was the only player who didn't see the floor as head coach Michael Malone emptied his bench amid the blowout. Arthur's failure to get off the bench even in an easy win illustrates his low standing on the depth chart. The veteran has only made five appearances all season and isn't likely to see any consistent run unless injuries ravage the Nuggets frontcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Doesn't participate in Monday's game•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Did not play in preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Dealing with stomach issue•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will be limited to begin camp•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: To undergo treatment on left knee•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...