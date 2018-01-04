Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Fails to play in blowout win

Arthur (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 134-111 win over the Suns.

Among the 13 active Nuggets, Arthur was the only player who didn't see the floor as head coach Michael Malone emptied his bench amid the blowout. Arthur's failure to get off the bench even in an easy win illustrates his low standing on the depth chart. The veteran has only made five appearances all season and isn't likely to see any consistent run unless injuries ravage the Nuggets frontcourt.