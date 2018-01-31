Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Gets rare start versus Spurs

Arthur got a rare start on Tuesday, as he tallied 10 points (4-6 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes of action in a 106-104 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Arthur has only played more than five minutes three times all season, as these 19 minutes played marked a season-high. The reason for the start was an injury to Mason Plumlee (calf), as Arthur should be back in the rotation until Plumlee returns. This may be a time to showcase Arthur before the trade deadline too, as he could be a more valuable piece on a thinner roster than the one Denver posseses.