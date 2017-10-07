Play

Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Not on injury report for Sunday

Arthur (knee/illness) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Sunday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

Arthur has been battling both a knee issue and stomach illness, but the team seemingly feels he's healthy enough to remove from the injury report. He'll likely be competing for reserve forward minutes throughout the season.

