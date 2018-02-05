Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable vs. Hornets
Arthur did not participate in shootaround and is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to an undisclosed injury, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Arthur has recently be added to the rotation on a limited basis with Mason Plumlee (calf) out for at least the next two weeks, but there are no reports as to exactly he missed shootaround Monday. Expect an update on Arthur's status to come closer to tip-off against Charlotte.
More News
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Won't start Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Gets rare start versus Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Fails to play in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Not on injury report for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Doesn't participate in Monday's game•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.