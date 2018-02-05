Play

Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Questionable vs. Hornets

Arthur did not participate in shootaround and is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to an undisclosed injury, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Arthur has recently be added to the rotation on a limited basis with Mason Plumlee (calf) out for at least the next two weeks, but there are no reports as to exactly he missed shootaround Monday. Expect an update on Arthur's status to come closer to tip-off against Charlotte.

