Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Starting at power forward Tuesday

Arthur will start at power forward for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

The Nuggets recently lost Mason Plumlee to a calf injury, so Arthur will get the first shot at replacing him in the starting lineup. It's a somewhat surprising move, as Arthur has been outside the rotation recently and logged just one minute over the team's last seven games. For that reason, Arthur will obviously see a sizable bump in his overall workload, though it wouldn't be surprising if fellow forward Trey Lyles out-paced him in minutes. Unlike Arthur, Lyles has been a part of the rotation recently and has averaged 25.4 minutes over the last five contests. Kenneth Faried could also factor into the equation at power forward as well, which further muddies Arthur's projected value.