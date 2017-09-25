Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will be limited to begin camp
Arthur (knee) will face limitations to begin training camp, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Arthur underwent a procedure on his left knee over the summer, and while he'll participate in the team's first practice Tuesday, coach Mike Malone indicated that the veteran will likely be held out of action Wednesday to limit the strain on his knee. Barring a setback, Arthur should have no trouble returning to full health prior to the start of the regular season. In 2016-17, Arthur averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just under 16 minutes per game.
