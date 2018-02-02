Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Won't start Thursday
Arthur will come off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Thunder, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Arthur drew the start for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to the absence of Mason Plumlee (calf), but coach Michael Malone has noted that he will come off the bench Thursday. That said, coach Malone did not reveal who he would be starting in Arthur's stead. It's unclear if Arthur will see fewer minutes.
